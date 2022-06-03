HONOLULU (KHON2) — The McCully-Moiliili Public Library is back and better than ever after the 50-year-old building underwent a number of upgrades.

State officials said that upgrades and repairs were much needed to ensure the health and viability of the building.

The completed work included a roof replacement, improved children’s area with interactive space and a new circulation desk and front lobby area to improve public services.

“We are so grateful to the McCully-Moiliili community for your patience and support during this extended closure. We cannot wait to welcome you all back!” said State Librarian, Stacey Aldrich.

But the work doesn’t stop there, the Office of the State Librarian said that future planned exterior improvements still need to be done. The plan will include exterior painting, parking lot repaving and new lighting, irrigation and landscaping improvements and more exterior security.

The renovation project was made possible through $1.75 million in Capital Improvements Project funding and $250,000 in General Funds.

The library is located at 2211 South King Street and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday.