MCCC inmates refused to go back to their cells

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Inmates in a module at the Maui Community Correctional Center refused to go back to their cells around 2 p.m.

MCCC staff responded and the situation was contained within 45 minutes.

Mau police also responded as a precaution.

A couple of workers had minor injuries. The inmates are being evaluated to see if they have any injuries.

The Department of Public Safety reports there is no damage to the module.

