MCCC extended furlough inmate leaves from scheduled check-in without authorization

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Extended furlough inmate Kainoa Kaoni came for his scheduled check in at the Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC).

After meeting with his case worker, he was asked to wait at the gatehouse, but he left without authorization.

Maui Police were notified.

Extended furlough program inmates live and work outside of the facility but are required to check in with the facility throughout the month.

Kaoni is 24 years old, 5’11” tall and weighs 200 lbs.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is serving time for theft 2, burglary 1, forgery, fraudulent use of a credit card, unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, attempted burglary and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. He now faces an additional escape charge when found.

If you see him, please call police at 911.