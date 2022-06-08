HONOLULU (KHON2) — Opponents of the bail reform bill showed up in force to send a strong message on Wednesday. They want the governor to veto the bill that eliminates cash bail for those arrested for non-violent crimes.

Those calling for the veto said the bill will lead to a spike in crime. Joining the mayors are Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm, state lawmakers, city council members, and SHOPO, the police officers’ union. SHOPO also invited a police union president from San Jose, where bail reform laws have been passed.

“Don’t do it. It really is that simple. Don’t make the same mistakes that our states have made which have put the public at further risk. Don’t listen to the ivory tower warriors who tell fairytales about all the good things that will come from this,” said Steve Pritchard, president of the San Jose Police Officers’ Association.

“This is like taking a bazooka to a problem of a fly instead of a fly swatter. The collateral damage that this bill could cost is humongous,” said Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth, who is a former prosecutor. “We have judges that are already letting people out that have the ability to do what this bill is talking about. What it forgets is it forgets about the victim of crime.”

We will do whatever we can to ensure that this not only doesn’t pass this time around but anything that’s even close to this on a going forward basis that just simply disregards the public, compromises the police department, and everything else in between cannot happen,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

Many of the officials who spoke said bail reform is needed but the bill passed by the legislature is not the way to do it.

“What I think it’s gonna take is the people in this room being at the table and stakeholders to try to come up with a better system,” said Alm. “That is going to take some money because I think what it means is you’re gonna have to have judges on call or available during the day and then maybe at OCCC from four to midnight.”

The governor has until June 27 to decide which bills he wants to veto. Mayor Blangiardi said he spoke with the governor two weeks ago and he said the governor was receptive to the mayors’ position. But he gave no indication of what he will do.