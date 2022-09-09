HONOLULU (KHON2) – This Sunday, Honolulu County Mayor will be holding the Mayor’s Remembrance Walk paying tribute to victims of the Sept. 11 2001 terrorist attacks.

The public is asked to join Honolulu first responders and Mayor Rick Blangiardi at the Mayor’s Remembrance Walk.

The walk will start at 5 p.m. Sunday evening in front of the Honolulu Police Dept. Headquarters.

If you plan on attending the Remembrance Walk, it will first start with a blessing at HPD headquarters followed by the walk to Honolulu Fire Department Headquarters on Queen St. for a moment of silence.

The walk will end with ceremonies at the eternal flame in front of Honolulu Hale. At this time people can offer lei in front of the memorial after the ceremony has concluded.

Those who look to attend can get free parking at the Frank F. Fasi municipal parking lot. You are instructed to enter the driveway on Beretania Street.