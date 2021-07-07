Mayor’s nominee to Honolulu Police Commission vows to be transparent

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s pick to lead the police commission took another step forward on Wednesday, July 7, despite testimony against her.

The Honolulu City Council referred a resolution to approve Ann Botticelli’s nomination to the public safety committee on Wednesday.

In testimony that sometimes got heated, those opposed said Botticelli — a former journalist who shifted to government affairs and spent nine years with Hawaiian Airlines — would not be transparent with the public.

“I think it’s clear the Commission needs a new commissioner who’s going to be a force for those values — transparency and accountability — not someone who can smooth over public relation problems with HPD and make nice with everyone,” said Christina Wong. “The next commissioner needs to be a person who’s not afraid to stand up for what they believe in and someone who is willing to think outside the box.”

Botticelli said she is committed to transparency and brokering a better relationship between police and the community. She added that she wants to be a voice for those in the community who feel marginalized.