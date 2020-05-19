Mayor’s Memorial Day Poster Contest winners selected

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Congratulations to this year’s Mayor’s Memorial Day poster contest winners!
A special shoutout to Kauai, whose students swept the high school division, capturing 1st, 2nd and 3rd place honors.
The winners will receive a prize basket, certificate of appreciation, and their artwork will be posted on the city’s website.
