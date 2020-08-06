Mayors call for reinstatement of restrictions on neighbor island travel

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases, County mayors in Hawaii are urging Governor Ige to reinstate the mandatory 14-day quarantine for all inter-island travelers in efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

In an official letter sent by the Maui County Mayor, Victorino expressed “if current trends continue, our limited healthcare capacity on the neighbor islands may be quickly overwhelmed.”

Along with the quarantine, the mayors are requesting that the governor allow neighbor islands to remain in in the “Act with Care” phase for two incubation periods, or 28 days.

This includes prohibiting the opening of all public schools, universities and any currently closed business or public facilities.

For the official letter posted on the City of Maui Facebook page, click here.