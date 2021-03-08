Maui Mayor Victorino: I’ve lived here for almost 50 years, and I’ve never seen as much rain come down

HAIKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — It’ll likely be a sleepless night for many residents on Maui after heavy rain flooded homes Monday.

The county says they know of at least six homes that were damaged or destroyed in Haiku, and they’re still monitoring the Kaupakalua dam, which overflowed in the afternoon on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Despite the breach, the dam is still structurally sound, but the area remains evacuated.

After taking a tour of the area, Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino says this afternoon’s downpour was the worst he’s seen in about 50 years of living on Maui.

“What we saw was at least a half a dozen homes have been destroyed or severely damaged,” Mayor Victorino said. “Two major bridgse, the Kapakalua Bridge has been destroyed and the Ahi Road Bridge have been destroyed so those are two major road ways that traverse the area that have been severely damaged.”

Mayor Victornio was among those concerned that the dam would completely collapse as it overflowed it’s maximum 68,000,000 gallons of water.

“We understand that there is more damage and landslides but the good news is the dam did hold up,” Mayor Victornio said. “The spillways were able to allow enough water to come out where only water went over the top not breaching the actual dam itself.”

Fortunately there have not yet been reports of injuries or loss of life.

“Sorry for the loss of homes,” State Senate Majority Leader Kalani English said. “I’m just relieved that nobody got hurt. Again with the bridges, it’s unfortunate. But things we can replace. Human life we cannot. So everybody is safe. That’s the main thing.”

Emergency shelters are open at Paia Community Center and Hana High School, with the latter being opened to help with tourists who may be stranded in the area. Mayor Victorino says that the shelters are nearly empty.

Officials will continue to watch the area overnight, and will re-assess the damage done as well as dam levels in the morning via helicopter and drones.

“First light tomorrow they’re going to be looking at conditions and making decisions on wether to keep roads closed, open them up letting people go to work or keeping them out,” Senator English said.

Mayor Victornio remains hopeful that the dam will hold as rain is forecast to continue through the night.

“Tomorrow we’ll keep the spillways open to make sure we lessen the amount of water that’s in the Kaupakalua reservoir,” said Victorino. “It’s a solid reservoir but these rains are just astonishing. Many people said they haven’t seen rain like this in 25 or 50 years. I see a lot of rain out there. I’ve lived here for almost 50 years, and I’ve never seen as much rain come down.”