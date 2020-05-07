Live Now
Mayor Victorino announces food distribution for Central Maui residents

Mayor Michael Victorino announced a food distribution taking place Thursday, May 7, to provide bags of food to individuals in Central Maui impacted by COVID-19.

Distribution will start at 10 a.m. at the War Memorial Gymnasium parking lot (700 Halia Nakoa Street).

About 500 bags of food will be distributed. Bags will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

The War Memorial Gym parking lot can be accessed through a right turn from Kanaloa Ave. onto Halia Nakoa St. A left turn onto Halia Nakoa is NOT permitted.

“Mahalo to the many businesses, County employees and volunteers contributing to this effort,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Once again, I ask residents to be considerate – this food is intended to help those in our community who are struggling due to job losses and financial hardship.”

Special Mahalo: VIP Foodservice, Maui County Farm Bureau, Mahi Pono, Valley Isle Fellowship, the Hawaii National Guard, Alaska Airlines, Maui Police Department, and the Maui County Department of Parks & Recreation. 

Over 5,000 bags of food and produce have been handed out to residents in distribution events across Maui County.

