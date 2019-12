HONOLULU (KHON2)

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signs one of the strictest plastics ban into law today following a 7-2 vote on the City Council level earlier this month.

Under the ban, plastic service ware like utensils, straws and stirrers will no longer be allowed by 2021.

The year after that, plastic and Styrofoam food carriers such as cups, plates and clamshell containers will be banned.

The environmental services will be in charge of enforcement and providing exemptions for businesses.