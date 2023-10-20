HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city is taking steps to combat tobacco use in our keiki.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi today signed a measure that prohibits the sale of flavored tobacco products on Oahu.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, flavored e-cigarettes have driven the vaping epidemic.

97% of youth e-cigarette users report using a flavored product in the past month.

And from 2017 to 2019 e-cigarette use more than doubled among high school students and tripled among middle school students.

“We really want to make sure that youth who do get hooked in starting with these flavors that we can help prevent them even begin to vape in the first place, and falling into that trap of addiction,” said Samantha a Roosevelt High School Senior.

Flavorings have been banned in conventional cigarettes since the “Family smoking prevention and tobacco control act of 2009.”

Officials said, that ban has been associated with a 58% decrease in the number of cigarettes smoked among youth and a 17% decrease in the likelihood of smoking cigarettes overall in this age group.