HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many gathered at the Honolulu Hale for a time to celebrate the signing of a new Bill that will protect Honolulu’s diversity.

On Thursday, March 9, Mayor Rick Blangiardi has signed Bill 25 into law.

So, what is Bill 25?

The Bill is meant to “promote an environment that embraces diversity and safety for the citizenry and employees of the City and County of Honolulu,” according to the City and County of Honolulu.

It establishes a policy of anti-bias and inclusion for all City officers and employees. This includes different perspectives, views or opinions.

“Our diversity is one of the most special things about O‘ahu. The vibrant and varied backgrounds, cultures, and opinions of our residents and employees enrich all our lives,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

The Bill was introduced in 2021 by former Councilmember Carol Fukunaga and championed by Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam when he was elected to the Honolulu City Council.

“It is critical for those of us who work for the City and County of Honolulu lead by example in embracing and celebrating these differences. The training and policies established by Bill 25 are key to ensuring that all people know they are included,” explained Mayor Blangiardi.

The Bill will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024 and will include City training protocols.

The work to ensure that all perspectives, views or opinions are protected. This has become much more important in the last few years as many on both sides of the political aisle feel that they are not being heard.

“We are here to send a message to our City employees and the community at large: whatever your background, we see you. We value you, and we welcome you,” said Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam.

The move to protect the employees of Honolulu is a necessary tool that will assist the local government to ensure that all citizens are protected.

“We’re here to protect our employees and make sure they can do their best work each and every day,” added Dos Santos-Tam.

The leadership of Honolulu’s City and County government are looking to the future and providing shelter to protect Honolulu’s diversity.

“Our City employees represent the full diversity of our community. We owe it to them to provide a safe and welcoming work environment as they serve the residents of O’ahu,” said Councilmember Matt Weyer.