Kaua’i mayor signs 11th supplementary proclamation for COVID-19

LIHU’E, HAWAI’I (KHON2) — To provide the Kaua’i residents safety from the spread of Coronavirus, Mayor Derek Kawakami signed the 11th supplementary emergency proclamation on Oct. 13.

The County of Kaua’i (COK) said the 11th proclamation authorizes them to take immediate action to mitigate the potential impacts of COVID-19. It allows the County to be proactive in establishing a plan for officials to mobilize resources if and when needed.

According to COK, the 11th supplementary emergency proclamation will be terminated 60 days from Oct. 13 or by a separate proclamation — whichever comes first.

To view a copy of the emergency proclamation, go to the County’s website.