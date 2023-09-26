HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiʻi Island residents are invited to Mayor Roth’s Town Hall that is taking place in Pahoa on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

This town hall is the ninth of his series meant to connect with the island’s residents.

So, what kind of feedback is the mayor receiving so far?

Maor Roth joins KHON2 News now with more.

He will discuss his ninth town hall of this series which will be held at 5 p.m. at the Billy Kenoi Park and what residents expect to hear.

Mayor Roth will also cover his various venues around the island for his town hall series that have been taking place in different parts of the island. He will provide insights into what the consensus has been thus far, and which issues or topics are most prevalent.

He will talk about the one issue that appears to be improving which is the wait times for building permits for island residents and developers.

Finally, Mayor Roth will provide us with an update on the recovery grant program for those affected by Kilauea’s eruption in 2018.