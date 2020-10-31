Mayor names Honolulu Zoo director as City’s 2020 Manager of the Year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos was named as the 2020 Manager of the Year for the City and County of Honolulu by Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Oct. 30.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The mayor says through her leadership, Santos established a foundation that led to the Zoo’s accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

She also worked with various city departments, the Honolulu City Council, neighborhood boards and community groups to increase funding and improve facilities at the Zoo.

Santos works for the Department of Enterprise Services and has served as the Director of the Honolulu Zoo since 2018.

Latest Stories on KHON2