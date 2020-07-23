Mayor Kim urges Big Island residents to be storm ready

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim says its Emergency Operations Center will be activated Thursday. He is also asking residents to take the necessary precautions now or at least within the next couple of days.

Big Island residents are all too familiar with flooding and severe storm damage. Mayor Kim wants them to make sure they have a plan in place in case they have to evacuate.

The mayor says once the EOC is activated, it will be operating 24 hours a day. County work crews have been clearing flood canals and cutting up grass. He says residents can also do their share.

“The most important thing is to see what they can do to mitigate some of the potential harms like cutting trees back, those kind of things, and just being aware around you to make some plans,” said Kim.

Residents are also asked to make sure they have enough medication and emergency supplies. But the mayor cautions against hoarding. He adds that even though a 14-day supply is standard, it’s okay to have just a 7-day supply of food and water, especially if some people are having a hard time getting them.

“I can safely say that I think we have a response system that seven days is a really good number,” said Kim.

The president of KTA Superstores says they are well stocked for the upcoming storm. The company has its own response team to make sure they have ample supplies of bottled water, canned goods, and other supplies.

“Like everyone else we want to be prepared and we want to be able to be here to serve our communities to the best possible extent that we can,” said Toby Taniguchi.

He says if it is necessary, stores will put purchase limits on items in high demand.

Mayor Kim says like other mayors, he’s worried about not having enough emergency shelters. More space is needed to practice physical distancing. But as he’s learned from past disasters, you use whatever resources you have available.

“You use hallways instead of having the luxury of a room or cots and those things. We just have to make do with the best you can,” he said.

