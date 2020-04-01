Live Now
COVID-19 news conference with Gov. Ige, Department of Health, and other state officials.

Mayor Kawakami signs emergency proclamation following severe flooding in March

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO COURTESY: Kauai Police Department

LIHUE (KHON2) – Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami has signed an emergency proclamation on Wednesday.

The emergency proclamation will allow relief for disaster damages, losses and suffering following the flash flooding that occurred on March 28.

Mayor Kawakami and the Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency surveyed areas around Wailua on Sunday to determine the extent of the damage from Saturday’s flooding event.

The County is gathering information to evaluate eligibility for any Federal or State assistance programs based on the extent of damage.

Those impacted by the severe flooding are urged to report their damages to KEMA using their online reporting tool, click here for more information.

Click on the “March 2020 Flood Damage Report” tab, or call KEMA at 241-1800.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story