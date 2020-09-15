Mayor Kawakami expects Gov. Ige to approve Kauai resort bubble plan

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami says the governor is expected to approve the County’s resort bubble plan.

Hotels would have to prove they have the processes in place to make sure visitors are staying within the resort property.

Guests will have to wear an electronic bracelet that tracks their movement.

If they leave hotel property, it will be flagged and police will respond.

Gov. Ige has not commented on when he will approve the plan.

