Mayor-Elect Rick Blangiardi announces cabinet appointees

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor-elect Rick Blangiardi announced key members of his core leadership team Tuesday morning,

Among the new appointees are Michael Formby as Managing Director, Danette Maruyama as Deputy Managing Director and Andrew Kawano as Director of Budget and Fiscal Services.

“I pledged to bring together a talented and experienced team who, like me, are committed to lead Oahu through these unprecedented challenges, help Oahu’s economy recover, thrive and grow and serve all Oahu families, businesses and communities alike. Mike, Danette and Andy bring expertise, innovation and passion to our team,” said Blangiardi.

As Managing Director, Michael Formby will supervise all of the City’s executive departments and agencies, with the exception of the office of the corporation counsel, which reports directly to the Honolulu mayor. Blangiardi says Formby has a long history of public service at all levels of government and is well known for his ability to bring people together across sectors to achieve objectives.

“I am humbled by this opportunity to step back into public service,” said Formby. “I am confident our team’s dedication and hard work can and will deliver meaningful results for the people of Oahu.”

Danette Maruyama, who will assume the position of Deputy Managing Director, will work with Formby to oversee and provide guidance to the executive departments and agencies. Maruyama brings to the City more than 25 years of experience in strategic planning, implementing innovation and business development. Blangiardi noted that her forward thinking and problem-solving mindset aligns with the new administration’s intended leadership approach.

As Director of Budget and Fiscal Services, Andrew Kawano will be expected to apply his extensive management, finance, budgeting and fiscal planning experience to help lead Oahu out of it’s current economic downturn, which has worsened since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Other key Cabinet appointments announced by the mayor-elect include:

Sarah-Jane Allen as Director, Department of Community Services

Nola Miyasaki as Director, Department of Customer Services

Alexander (Alex) Kozlov as Director, Department of Design and Construction

Jerry Pupillo as Director, Department of Enterprise Services

Wesley Yokoyama as Director, Department of Environmental Services

Mark Wong as Director, Department of Information Technology

Scott Hayashi as Director, Department of Land Management

Laura Thielen as Director, Department of Parks and Recreation

Dean Uchida as Director, Department of Planning and Permitting

Roger Morton as Director, Department of Transportation Services

James Ireland as Director, Honolulu Emergency Services Department

Makanani Salā as Executive Director, Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts

Lloyd Yonenaka as Executive Secretary, Neighborhood Commission Office

Amy Asselbaye as Executive Director, Office of Economic Revitalization

Matthew Gonser as Executive Director, Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency

Anton Krucky as Executive Director, Office of Housing

Clarke Bright as Bandmaster, Royal Hawaiian Band

Masahiko Kobayashi as Medical Examiner, Department of the Medical Examiner

Confirmation by the City Council is required for both the Managing Director and the Director of Budget and Fiscal Services appointments.