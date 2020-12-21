Mayor-elect Blangiardi completes interviews for senior cabinet positions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As 2020 draws to a close, Honolulu Mayor-elect Rick Blangiardi is gearing up to take office in January. The mayor-elect’s transition team announced it has completed the initial application process to fill executive-level positions with the incoming administration of the City and County of Honolulu.

Blangiardi opened up the hiring process through an online application portal where candidates were able to specify their desired position and upload their cover letters and resumes.

“We wanted a broadly inclusive process, one that encouraged everyone interested in serving citizens of the City and County of Honolulu with an opportunity to come forward and share their ideas and vision for a better Honolulu. The quality of candidates is as impressive, as it is diverse,” Blangiardi said.

After a review of all resumes, a short list of candidates for Director and Executive Director positions were interviewed by one of three six-person interview teams.

The initial round of interviews were completed on Friday, Dec. 18, says Blangiardi’s transition team.

Recommendations were presented to Blangiardi and Managing Director Designate Mike Formby.

A final selection of department leads is expected to be made soon. After an official appointment by Blangiardi, the City Council will need to confirm each nominee.

“We are looking for energetic leaders committed to positive change, including the ability to spot and nurture the considerable talent in our civil service ranks,” Blangiardi added.

The mayor-elect is expected to announce his nominees in the coming weeks.