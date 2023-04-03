HONOLULU (KHON2) — After years of renovations, community members now know when to expect to have their pool back at the Waipahu District Park.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced in a town hall meeting on March 30 that the pool is scheduled to reopen to the public on Monday, May 1.

The Department of Parks and Recreation said the pool has been closed since August 2017 for pump room renovations. But after sending crews to fix the problem, a variety of other issues was uncovered.

“Moving forward, both the Department of Parks and Recreation and Department of Design and Construction will look to package these pool improvements into one contract; in hopes that these kinds of delays can be avoided in the future,” said Nate Serota from the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Serota said the same situation happened with the Pearl City District Park pool. A reopening date has not been confirmed but the City officials plan to have the pool available to the public by this summer.