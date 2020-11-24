Mayor Caldwell signs vacation rental agreements with Expedia Group and Airbnb

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced two new rental agreements with companies Expedia Group and Airbnb.

The Mayor signed two memoranda of understanding (MOU) between the City and County of Honolulu and the two short-term rental platforms.

Caldwell said the MOU is designed to help Honolulu officials track and regulate legal vacation rentals. The City hopes the effort will ensure that Oahu can receive the full tax and tourism benefits vacation rentals provide, while helping to facilitate effective enforcement of the state and City’s vacation rental laws.

“We know there are bad actors out there, and this will help us crack down on them. While this is not a panacea, it’s a step forward,” said Mayor Caldwell. “For our residents who depend on this income, we want to provide an avenue for people to list their rentals in a legal, and transparent manner. This collaboration will also provide a step forward for effective enforcement of illegal vacation rentals, and ensures that our neighborhoods remain neighborhoods for local families.”

The agreement will allow vacation rental operators to advertise their homes on online travel platforms, while requiring platforms to regularly provide the City and County with information on its vacation rentals. In turn, the City will receive detailed information from rental platforms that will work to help the City identify if a certain vacation rental unit is permitted under the law.

Each MOU outlines important new steps taken by vacation rental platforms, including: