Mayor Caldwell requests 1-year extension for rail project

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a letter to the federal government, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell asked the federal transit administration for more time to come up with a financial plan for Honolulu’s rail project.

The FTA demanded a financial plan be presented by the end of this year before agreeing to release $250-million in federal grant money.

The Mayor is now asking for a one-year extension to present the plan, citing legal and construction challenges as well as unexpected cost increases. Mayor Caldwell says the coronavirus pandemic has also contributed to the delays.

