Mayor Caldwell proclaims Oct. 7 as ‘Energy Efficiency Day’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell proclaimed Oct. 7 as “Energy Efficiency Day” by announcing efforts to make Oahu a greener island.

Two energy service company partners have been chosen to help the city in becoming more energy efficient by upgrading the infrastructure at city facilities and parks.

That includes installing LED lights, rooftop solar panels and upgrading plumbing fixtures.

“It’s all about preservation, it’s about restoration, it’s about resiliency.” Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell

“So we’re looking at about 75 different city facilities,” said Brody Mcmurtry of Johnson Controls. “Everything from Honolulu Hale to the Blaisdell to the zoo. Every police station, every fire station.”

The city says the energy improvement project is expected to save $4 million a year.

This project is also providing much-needed construction jobs.

