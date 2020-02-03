Mayor Caldwell cancels Blaisdell renovations due to ongoing rail costs

On Monday, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell released a statement explaining the cancellation of renovation plans for the Neal Blaisdell Center. The statement is as follows:

“The City has determined that it is not prepared to go forward with the major renovation of the Neal Blaisdell Center at this time. Given that the final construction cost is yet unknown for the last 4.16 miles of our rail system and the City’s financial responsibilities for the operations of the upcoming rail service, in addition to a new administration and City Council starting in less than one year, we decided that it is a logical time to pause the project. This is disappointing as we fully believe that major renovations are needed in order for the Blaisdell to best serve the community and to attract world class events and attractions to Honolulu for our local residents.

“For the short term, we plan to now focus on addressing some much needed deferred maintenance, and to keep the Blaisdell as fully operational as possible during the maintenance projects. In addition, for the upcoming Fiscal Year 2021 budget, we’ll be considering the significant renovation of one or more of our performance venues, at a reduced scope and cost. I want to emphasize that the planning and design for a modernized Neal Blaisdell Center resulted in an excellent and exciting vision for this facility, and I hope that the future administration will take advantage of it, in whole or in part. I also urge the continuation of exploring the public private partnership route as a means to share the financial risks and to obtain professional management of the facility. The Neal Blaisdell Center is an important asset to the people of this city, it is part of our collective memories and shared history, and it deserves to be included in our commitment to upgrade and enhance the city’s infrastructure so that we can continue to thrive as a people.”

The initial cost estimates for the Blaisdell renovations were upwards of $700 million.