Mayor Caldwell and Waimanalo leader discuss protests as project construction begins

Protests were held Monday morning at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park in opposition of the construction of a grass field, which is also supposed to function as a cultural and historic preserve.

This, after a resolution was made in January between Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s office and Waimanalo community members. A joint announcement at the Waimanalo Community Board meeting stated that the four-acre area would be renamed Hunananiho, and be converted from what was supposed to be a sports complex to the preserve, which includes the planting of native Hawaiian trees.

Despite that agreement, there is still uprising in the community over the project.

“The community largely still opposes the project.” says Kuike Kamakea-Ohelo, who met with Mayor Caldwell to come to the resolution.

“It’s about time.” he added.

“Time is of the essence. The arrests that happened in September of 2019, shortly after that I sat across the table from the mayor and started the discussions and fast forward to January we had the last meeting with the mayor. You’re talking about three months. Trying to rush the community in three months when the city and county had 10 years to sit on this plan is not happening. The community needs more time to digest and have input.”

Mayor Caldwell says he liked the project’s growth.

“This is a much, much better project than what we started. It’s about a grassy field where our keiki can come and play. It’s about a grassy field where you could have makahiki and other types of cultural practice.”

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green released this statement today in regards to the construction beginning during the COVID-19 shelter in place order.

“Restarting construction at #SherwoodForest is a really bad call. We are doing well on flattening the curve, but this will risk spread, mass protests and conflict at a time when we need the exact opposite.”

Caldwell responded: “As long as people practice good social distancing, we also respect the first amendment rights of everyone on this island.”

Two protesters were issued citations on Monday but none were arrested.

Opponents say that they are concerned that the grass field will still be used as a sports facility, but Kamakea-Ohelo hopes that Mayor Caldwell sticks to his word.

“As far as phase 1 and Hunananiho goes yes it’s always in the back of my mind that one day it will he turned into a sports field and the next year the next mayor turned into a sports complex.” Kamakea-Ohelo said.

“Then what we see 20-30 years from now is that space being developed out. The Mayor’s push in authoring one of the resolutions to give that park the cultural and historical designation will help the community to preserve what we have left and stop anything like this master plan from happening in that space.”

Kamakea-Ohelo says that the Mayor has promised to help renovate Azevedo field, which could provide the community with a functional sports field.

“First of all we have fields already in disrepair existing in our community. They need a second look and the silver lining from these discussions the mayor actually put some action into funds into renovating Azevedo field and bring it up to a standard where it’s safe for the keiki to play. To me that’s a good thing.”

Mayor Caldwell says the project is moving forward.

“We started the process and people spoke out. We stopped, we paused, we talked, we discussed. We made our plans we told people what we were going to do and we did them.”

The legality of the project has been challenged in a lawsuit. The city responded saying “The City disagrees with the allegations and has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.”