HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Rick Blangiardi is set to sign Bill 52: Relating to Bullying of Youth on Friday, Feb. 10 around 2 p.m.

According to the City and County of Honolulu, the measure was introduced by Councilmember Augie Tulba at the request of the Blangiardi administration.

This bill is intended to prevent bullying in children and teens in: