HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Rick Blangiardi is set to sign Bill 52: Relating to Bullying of Youth on Friday, Feb. 10 around 2 p.m.
According to the City and County of Honolulu, the measure was introduced by Councilmember Augie Tulba at the request of the Blangiardi administration.
Check out more news from around Hawaii
This bill is intended to prevent bullying in children and teens in:
- City programs on City property
- Prevent retaliation against those who report bullying
- establish City policies and procedures necessary to provide protection