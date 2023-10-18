HONOLULU (KHON2) — Securing affordable housing remains one of the largest hurdles to many young local families looking to make a life here in the islands.

But progress is being made.

Recent affordable housing complexes in Kailua, Chinatown and Makiki are part of a push to get more inventory available.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi talks to KHON2 about what progress the city has made with regards to affordable housing.

He will discuss what some of the challenges are along with his message to residents about the importance of these projects being approved on a community level.