Mayor Blangiardi says he will work from Kapolei Hale monthly

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Honolulu City and County Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced he will work from Kapolei Hale at least once a month, as opposed to remaining in his usual office in Honolulu Hale.

The mayor cited a need to spend some time outside of downtown Honolulu to get to know Kapolei residents better.

“I believe it’s important for me to spend time at Kapolei Hale each month,” said Mayor Blangiardi. “Not only do we have an incredible City workforce in Kapolei, but spending time in Kapolei allows me to get to know the concerns of our residents better, along with the issues impacting their lives.”

The City Departments of Parks and Recreation (DPR), Facility Maintenance (DFM), and Environmental Services (ENV) are currently based in Kapolei Hale.

When working from Kapolei Hale Mayor will meet with representatives from these departments, as well as members of the public, according to the Mayor’s office.