Mayor Rick Blangiardi temporary limits capacity at large indoor events to 50%, urges public to use “common-sense”

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced a temporary limit of 50% capacity at large indoor events on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Today we begin to fight back against this virus,” Blangiardi said. “We have mobile vaccination available at schools. We believe we can get through this. We are watching carefully — our hospital’s needs. We need the public to respond with good decision-making. We need to use the common-sense actions that Mark talked about and get vaccinated.”

The mayor was joined by State healthcare leaders who discussed the recent surge of COVID-19 cases and encouraged the public to get their boosters.

The Queen’s Health Systems President and CEO Jill Hoggard Green encouraged the public to get vaccinated with their boosters and to wear a mask.

“Put your mask on, and keep your group small,” Green said. “I know we can do this — we have been doing this for two years. Yet at times we get tired — I have great confidence that we have the ability to fight against the next variant and to live out our lives.”

Hawai’i Pacific Health (HPH) President and CEO Raymond Vara, Jr. echoed Dr. Green.

“It is our best defense against COVID if we get vaccinated, wear a mask and keep our distance from others,” Vara Jr. Said. “As we think about how we go forward, I want to thank our team at HPH. The greatest challenge in our hospitals is keeping our workforce healthy. I want to thank our healthcare workers and first responders for continuing to show up and doing great work.”

Since the omicron variant is known to spread quickly, Hawai’i Medical Service Association President and CEO Mark Mugiishi talked about common-sense actions that the public can take.

Common sense has to be common. Look infectious diseases will always be infectious,” Mugiishi said. “The bottom line is if you are sick stay at home. If you are in a high-risk situation, wear a mask. If it is peak season try to avoid high-risk situations. These kinds of things are common-sense. Use good hygiene — all of these things should be common-sense for managing an infectious disease.”

Mugiishi said omicron is more transmissible and it is mutating — becoming less novel.

“We can get used to it and be immune to it. First, the virus is changing. Second, medical science is adapting. And the third is people can adapt. Get vaccinated. Vaccines need to be routine and not political,” Mugiishi said.

Healthcare Association of Hawai’i President and CEO Hilton R. Raethel said he anticipates a peak in COVID cases this week.

“We are bringing in over 700 healthcare workers from the mainland to help with this surge,” Raethel said. “We are also assessing our personal protective gear. Your actions can make a difference. Your family, friends and healthcare workers will thank you.”

Raethel concluded, “With this (omicron) COVID variant 10 to 12 percent of these cases will stay in the hospital.” “The issue got more complex. Our concern is the very high numbers in our community which is in the 20% now. We still have a lot of patients — we still need a lot of stuff. And we need people to take personal responsibility.”

Blangiardi said the state is not ready to add a third booster mandate to the Safe Travel program yet. Then he talked about how employers can encourage their employees to get their vaccine boosters.

“We are not ready to mandate boosters either. But we did get a 90% increase of our employees who got their boosters. We offered them a paid time off if they got their boosters,” Blangiardi said.