Capacity requirements for all live events have been lifted: Mayor Blangiardi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the lifting of all capacity requirements for all live events, whether indoors or outdoors which starts on Dec. 1.

Blangiardi added and said live events will now be able to serve food and drink.

“However, if they are going to serve food and drink,” Blangiardi said. “We are going to require them to continue with the Safe Access program. If you are not vaccinated you are to present a test within 48 hours.”

He continued: “We are going to expand attendance to vaccination and testing. We are also dropping all requirements for contact tracing. You don’t have to fill out the forms anymore.”

Blangiardi advised the public and said if an event has no food or drinks, then wear a mask.

Finally, Blangiardi announced that gyms and indoor exercise facilities can now operate in full capacity, however, Blangiardi said the only requirement is mask-wearing.

“Given the dynamic of what goes on with people sweating and breathing really hard,” Blangiardi said. “This is the only requirement.”

When asked if he spoke to the governor, Blangiardi insisted he did prior to this conference.

“I have spoken to the governor last week, and yesterday,” Blangiardi said. “I saw him this morning talking about easing restriction. I fully expect that that’s what’s going to happen.”

Governor David Ige is expected to hold a conference and discuss the state’s protocol on masks, safe travel and more on Tuesday at 1 p.m.