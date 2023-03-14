HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Rick Blangiardi delivers his third State of the City address at the Mission Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Blangiardi said the top priorities for his administration is Hawaii’s lack of affordable housing and homelessness.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“Two related, but distinctly different ‘Wicked Problems,’ and top priorities for both the State, and our administration especially,” said Blangiardi.

Blangiardi referred to the academic term ‘Wicked Problems’ — the most challenging and complex issues facing municipal governments.

“For Wicked Problems, there are no blueprints or conventional plans,” said Blangiardi. “You must be willing to embrace innovation, and you must be willing to experiment, take risks, test your thinking, learn from your experience, and then re-execute.”

In response to Hawaii’s housing issue, Blangiardi said his administration assumed the Affordable Housing Working Group.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“Where all City departments that touch affordable housing meet weekly to drive execution on city affordable housing policies, programs and projects,” said Blangiardi.

According to Blangiardi, his administration has made efforts to gather millions of dollars to create affordable housing units on Oahu. This included the $37.75 million spent to acquire the former university dormitory, Waikiki Vista — the City’s largest affordable housing acquisition.

“We want to show that when you commit to infrastructure first, that affordable housing can and will follow,” said Blangiardi.

Blangiardi then acknowledged the efforts of The City and County of Honolulu’s Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement Program which was created to provide services to Oahu’s unsheltered population.