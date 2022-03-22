HONOLULU (KHON2) — Congratulations to the UH Wahine women’s basketball team!

Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Wahine Basketball Head Coach Laura Beeman, UH Athletic Director David Matlin, and members of the Honolulu City Council congratulated the Hawai‘i Rainbow Wahine Women’s Basketball team for their journey to the NCAA Basketball tournament.

The team and the staff that work with the team were honored individually by the council.

The Mayor presented a proclamation to the team.