5 pothole-ridden streets in Kaka’ako to see some much needed repairs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City is working with state leaders to fix five Kaka’ako streets infested with potholes.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the repairs would start immediately.

Crews could be heard getting to work in the background.

“I wore my jeans because I wasn’t sure if they were going to have me start filling the potholes myself,” the mayor said jokingly.

The City established a right of entry agreement with the state, allowing local government to maintain the roads. City officials they plan to accept the roads from the state, so that more projects could be pursued for the area.

“This has been years in the making,” said Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki. “About six or seven years ago, we began to receive complaints from residents and businesses who were being forced to pay for parking (and) whose access was being restricted to these roads. The legislature and the City council worked together. We passed some laws over the years to try and address this issue. Fortunately, the Circuit Court ruled in the favor of residents just a few months ago, which has led to what is happening today.

The Speaker went on to explain that the roads were maintained by the Kaka’ako Land Company (KLC) who claimed ownership of the streets, barring the City from intervening in its condition.

The Circuit Court ruled against KLC on Tuesday, Feb. 2, stating that KLC has no legal authority to charge or tow vehicles parked on the private roads in Kaka’ako.

The Hawaii House of Representatives announced the ruling in a press release on Tuesday, Feb. 2, saying the roads were abandoned in 1947 and were never properly acquired by KLC.