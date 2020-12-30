Mayor attends art dedication ceremony at Thomas Square

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Caldwell attended a dedication ceremony for two new pieces of artwork on display temporarily at Thomas Square on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

The art installation program at Thomas Square Park on South Beretania Street is meant to enhance the visitor experience at the park, beautify the space, and engage the public with thought-provoking artwork.

The Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts commissioned two temporary and site-specific artworks by O‘ahu artists– Bernice Akamine and Sean Connelly. This is the artists’ inaugural City art commission which will be on view at Thomas Square for one year.

1) “Ho‘okumu—Moana (The Source—The Deep Ocean)” by Bernice Akamine (2020). Ho‘okumu refers to the source of water starting from a single raindrop drawn from the mist and clouds in the mountains that flows downward and becomes part of the Moana. Using stainless steel wire and one of the oldest styles of net-making, Ho‘okumu—Moana illustrates this first droplet as light and airy. Small crystals are woven on the top sphere representing a navigational tool and recognizing the importance of celestial navigation and connection with the Moana.

2) “16 Cube Truss (About Building Systems)” by Sean Connelly (2020). The sculpture is a cantilevered construction to observe the technology of lashing used structurally in a common building system or framework. The work is made of wood constructed by Ian Eichelberger with lashings installed by Hawaiian artist Kupihea.

“Art at Thomas Square is part of a vision we had for this historic park”, said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “The artwork installed encourages people to come together to enjoy nature, art, and history. Mahalo to artists, Bernice Akamine and Sean Connelly, for sharing their talent and creativity with all of us through the two temporary art pieces dedicated today. I would also like to thank Executive Director Misty Kela‘i of the Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts for her hard work on this program. I believe we live in the most beautiful city in the world and it’s through programs like this, that we are able to keep it that way.”

The total cost of the two new pieces is approximately $35,000