HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced in his State of the City address that the Honolulu Rail will open to the public in July.

HART officials are warry of this promise.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“When he said we’re opening in July, there was a gasp in the room,” responded HART officials to Bryce Moore’s interview.

But, HART officials’ full response was that they are going to work hard to achieve the date promised by Mayor Blangiardi.