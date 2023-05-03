HONOLULU (KHON2) — Visitors planning to come to Hawaii in May have a lot to look forward to as there are many activities and events happening.

Events and festivals:

Oahu

This event takes place at the Polynesian Cultural Center and it is the largest cultural Samoan gathering.

Student Art Exhibit: 2023 Hawaii Regional Scholastic Art Awards

Lei Day Celebrations

Waimea Valley celebrates Lei Day through May 6

This event will feature Filipino food, culture exhibits, and entertainment.

Hawaii Adaptive Surfing Championships

AccesSurf hosts over 100 surfers with disabilities from 17 countries will compete at the Queens Surf Break.

This event is an annual art competition showcasing 96 pieces of artwork at the Hawaii State Art Museum created by Hawaii’s public and private school students.

Hawai’i Book & Music Festival Fundraiser

Hawaiian Steel Guitar Festival At Ka Makana Alii

Maui

Guests are welcome to connect to the Maui community through May 25.

PAW Patrol Live! – “The Great Pirate Adventure”

Menehune Mayhem at Ho’okipa Beach Park

This event is a free two-day surf contest for keiki ages 15 and younger with record breaking registrations for the 19th Annual Menehune Mayhem.

Lei Day at Maui Mall Village with Hawaiian Entertainment

Seabury Hall Craft Fair

For the first time since 2019, this popular craft fair will be held on May 13, showcasing crafters, flower arrangements, a silent auction, live music, and food.

2023 Maui Brewers Festival

Beneath the Surface: Marine Life of Hawai’i

Big Island

This event will take place from May 11 to May 13 at Kahilu Town Hall showcasing local art for sale.

Honoka’a Western Week Parade & Block Party

Hamakua Harvest Farm Festival – Honoka’a Western Week

Portuguese Bean Soup & Smoke Meat Contest – Honoka’a Western Week

After a three-year pause, the Honoka‘a Western Week is back! this event celebrates paniolo heritage with food, music, dancing, and storytelling.

Kauai

Kauai’s Local Favorites Cooking Experience

7th Annual Kaua’i Steel Guitar Festival

Concerts:

There are many concerts taking place throughout the month of May. Visitors can jam out or listen at one of these places:

The Republik

Neal Blaisdell Concert Hall

Waikiki Shell

Hawaii Theatre

Blue Note Hawaii

Hawaii Symphony Orchestra

Hawaii Opera Theatre

Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Kahilu Theatre

Palace Theater

Some notable performers that will be coming to the islands are Paw Patrol Live, The Doobie Brothers, 4B, LAB, and Henry Kapono.