HONOLULU (KHON2)

May Day programs in our Hawai’i schools are to unique to the islands.

And with the remaining school year turning virtual, schools came together to keep the May Day tradition going.

The Department of Education has gathered videos from students and teachers from across all islands to create their first ever Virtual May Day Showcase.

Click here to watch the full video.

‘Iolani School had their first virtual May Day assembly put together by their May Day court.