‘May Day Lūʻau to Go’ will support LCC Culinary Arts Program

File – Sample plate from the Leeward Community College ‘May Day Lūʻau to Go’ event, April 7, 2021, Honolulu, Hawaii. (University of Hawaii photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Leeward Community College (LCC) will be hosting its first ‘May Day Lūʻau to Go’ event on Saturday, May 1, to support the Culinary Arts Program at LCC.

The ‘May Day Lūʻau to Go’ event is replacing the annual in-person LCC fundraising gala, Lʻulu, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will have a pick-up time of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the LCC parking lot. Instructor Abigail Langlas said, they are hoping for a sell-out event to help students.

“We hope for a sell-out event as the proceeds from this fundraiser will go toward scholarships and other much-needed funds for equipment and supplies that help support our students in the Culinary Arts Program. We would also like to send a sincere mahalo to our sponsors—Hawaii Meats, Y. Hata, Armstrong Produce, Aloun Farms, Wong’s Product Company, Dole Foods, Diamond Head Seafood, Hanson Food Service, Eggs Hawaii and KYD Inc.” Abigail Lanlas, Leeward Community College instructor

The hot plate menu for the event contains Lau Lau, Kalua pig, chicken long rice, beef stew and rice while the cold plate menu contains macaroni salad, Lomi Lomi salmon, sweet potato, poi, pineapple and haupia cake.

The cost for the event is $30 and pre-sale is available through Friday, April 30, through the link here.

Those that are not able to attend but would like to make a donation can do so here.