Coronavirus: What you need to know today

May Day is Lei Day in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — May Day is also known as Lei Day, here in Hawaii.

May Day is held on May 1 each year. It is a statewide celebration of the aloha spirit and the giving of the flower lei.

According to Hawaii.com, “It was Don Blanding, a writer and poet, who first suggested that a holiday should be dedicated to the beautiful Hawaiian tradition of making and wearing lei. But it was Grace Tower Warren, also a writer, who came up with the idea that the holiday should coincide with May Day. And so since the first Lei Day on May 1, 1928, Hawaii has continued the annual celebration to this very day.”

Oahu hosts the state’s largest Lei Day Celebration every year at the Queen Kapiolani Park.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 93rd Annual Lei Day Celebration has been cancelled.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) encourages everyone around Hawaii to celebrate Lei Day in a new way. The city is encouraging everyone to make a lei using whatever items you have around the house – and display them at home as a part of Na Lei Koa Day – or Warrior Lei Day – to honor our healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers.

