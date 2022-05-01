HONOLULU (KHON2) — May Day is Lei Day was celebrated across the state on Sunday, May 1.

Lei day includes the tradition of of making and giving a lei.

On Oahu, the lei court presides over the 94th Annual Lei Day Celebration at Kapiolani Park from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The theme of the city’s 2022 Lei Day celebration is Lei Wao Nahele or forest lei. There will be entertainment, and a lei contest.

Lei Day festivities done at Salt at Our kakaako include music, hula, keiki crafts, and lei making from 10 a.m. to noon.

At the Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki, the day will be filled with lei making classes, performances, local vendors, and a day-long launch of The Eddie Kamae Songbook: A Musical Journey.

On the Big Island, the King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel hosts Lei Day Brews ‘N Blooms along with Kona Brewing Co., in the afternoon. The hotel has lei day activities planned including ukulele performances, craft fairs, lei making classes, and Kona Brewing Co. samples.

The City and County of Honolulu said Governor Wallace R. Farrington proclaimed May 1 of each year as May Day is Lei Day in 1929.