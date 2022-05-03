HONOLULU (KHON2) — Alaska Airlines is having a one-day boarding promotion for all guests wearing their favorite Star Wars gear.

It doesn’t matter if they are traveling near or far, Alaska Airlines will allow those wearing Star Wars gear to board early, to celebrate May the 4th.

Everybody in the galaxy loves Star Wars, so we had to celebrate this epic day the Alaska way.” “Whether you’re traveling near – or far, far away – on May 4th, we hope to see you at our gates ready to board early in your favorite Star Wars gear. It will truly be a star-studded event!” NATALIE BOWMAN, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND ADVERTISING FOR ALASKA AIRLINES.

The airline said guests should listen closely to announcements made by gate agents.