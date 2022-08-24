HONOLULU (KHON2) — Max the cat who was featured last week on our TikTok has been adopted!

Max was adopted from the Hawaiian Humane Society and is now with his forever family.

Max is 8 months old, super playful and loves people.

Max’s parents are first-time cat owners, and according to HHS, Max came home to everything a cat could ever need, including plenty of toys.

HHS is participating in the Clear the Shelter event. Adoption fees are waived now until Monday, Sept. 19.

For more information, visit their website here.