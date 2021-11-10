Max Holloway donates $25,000 towards Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii to serve youth in Waianae

Max Holloway was rewarded in a major way by the UFC even before stepping into the octagon for his upcoming featherweight bout against Yair Rodriguez.

On Wednesday, the Waianae native was selected by UFC president Dana White as the newest recipient of the Forrest Griffin Community Award, an award that was only given one other time to Dustin Poirier in 2020.

Part of what comes with the award is a $25,000 donation to a cause of the winner’s choice. Holloway chose the Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii’s Waianae Clubhouse. In particular, it will go towards the ‘What’s Next’ initiative.

Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii corporate partner and development manager Inglish Jones described the What’s Next initiative as a “Cohort-based case management and mentoring program which focuses on on-time graduation from high school, workforce development, job readiness, college education, self-efficiency and good citizenship,” when asked by KHON2 earlier this week.

“It means a lot because Max Holloway, he’s such a great role model in our community. He’s such a great fighter; he’s proving that all things are possible through hard work and determination and it doesn’t matter where you come from or what you come from, everything is possible,” Jones told KHON2. “It means a lot, especially to our kids, that someone as successful as Max cares about each one of them. It’s just nice for our kids to see someone who’s just like them succeeding. He’s gonna go with a legacy not just being one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time, but with this donation supporting the What’s Next program, he’s definitely ensuring that teens from his hometown of Waianae will graduate with a plan for the future and that’s a pretty big deal for most of our kids.”

Jones had admired from afar the initiative Holloway took in steering donations towards the Hawaii Foodbank, which was part of the reason why he was awarded the Forrest Griffin Community Award. However, Jones says she was not expecting such a large contribution from Holloway and couldn’t help but get emotional upon learning he had chosen the Waianae Clubhouse.

“I was told about it over the phone and I was in shock because I wasn’t expecting it at all. Of course, we love Max to death and he’s really busy with his fighting. Especially with COVID-19 coming around, he’s had to put his efforts into other places, especially with food insecurities in the community he comes from. It’s a pretty big deal out here in Waianae. When I received the phone call from those folks the other day that we were going to receive that amount of money, it made me very emotional,” Jones said. “I know what it can do for us as an organization. We’re in the same boat as everybody else with COVID-19. We’re a nonprofit and our support comes from those community members and supporters and a lot of those folks have shut their doors throughout this past year and a half, which has put folks like us, just like everybody else, in a hard spot, so $25,000 is just amazing. It really is.”

Holloway’s donation will provide laptops to complete schoolwork, tickets to the mainland for college tours and career resources, among other services.

“What’s really great about the What’s Next program is we take what the kids want to do. That’s what’s important. We say, ‘Hey, what do you want to be when you grow up?’ If it’s the military, OK, great. We as an organization, a nonprofit, we have to do what we can to find those resources for that child to make sure that when he graduates high school or when she graduates high school, they can go do that,” Jones says. “But we need the resources, so $25,000 is a major resource, especially for the kids in Waianae. This is the first donation directed to the kids of Waianae and the What’s Next program so it’s a really big deal.”

Far before he was a UFC champion, Holloway was already a role model and inspiration for youngsters in Waianae. Since then, his status as a modern MMA legend has taken his stardom to new heights. But beyond his impact in the cage, it’s Holloway’s inability to forget where he came from that makes him such a pillar in his community.

“What’s most important for the kids, I think, is they see someone who looks just like them. This is a young man that looks just like them, he comes from the community they come from. It’s motivating,” Jones said. “It’s very motivating when they see a young man on television. … It gives them determination. It makes them motivated, like, ‘Oh, I want to be just like Max.’ But not only that. When he takes his success and he doesn’t just hold it to himself, Max is so humble. Sometimes, you just see him coming up the street on a scooter. He’s just a regular guy, but he takes his success and he wants to share that with other people.

“That’s really remarkable because it’s not every day somebody is knocking at your door saying, ‘I’m doing great things, but I want to give some of that to you, too.’ That’s what Max does. He just shares. He’s just a great guy.”