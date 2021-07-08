Maunawili Falls Trail to close for 2-year improvement project

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maunawili Falls Trail will close on Thursday, July 15, for an improvement project that is expected to take two years.

A blessing held on Thursday, July 8, marked the beginning of the long-term management plan that includes the trailbed near the Maunawili Estates subdivision, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW).

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work on improvements to the Maunawili Falls Trail. We look forward to working with the community on a plan that honors and preserves the natural and cultural resources of Maunawili and also affords visitors opportunities to respectfully enjoy the valley.” Marigold Zoll DLNR Divison of Forestry and Wildlife Oahu branch manager

The project will explore enhancements like developing parking and comfort stations for trail users that are away from the adjacent neighborhood as well as address policies to support sustainable, long-term use of the trail that makes protecting cultural sites a priority.

Hikers can still visit Maunawili Falls through the Maunawili Demonstration Trail, which is accessible by the scenic overlook beyond the hairpin turn on the Pali Highway, according to DLNR officials.

Helber Hastert & Fee, Planners was contacted by the DLNR to produce the master plan and conduct the community planning process. Honua Consulting also identified Native Hawaiian archaeological and cultural features in the valley, like heiau, irrigated and dryland agricultural terraces and ‘auwai constructions