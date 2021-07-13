Maunawili Falls Trail closes for two years on July 15

MAUNAWILI, Hawaii (KHON2) – Wednesday, July 14 is the last day to hike Maunawili Falls Trail before it closes for at least two years on Thursday, July 15.

The closure will include the trailhead near the Maunawili Estates subdivision.

During that time crews will work on developing parking and bathrooms as well as address policies and procedures to support sustainable use of the trail.

You can still visit the Maunawili Demonstration Trail which you get to from the scenic overlook by the hairpin turn on the Pali Highway.

Parking is not allowed there, so you’ll have to be dropped off.