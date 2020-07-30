Maunalua Bay boat ramp to be repaired in August

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KHON2) – The Maunalua Bay boat ramp is about to get a face lift.
House Minority Leader Gene Ward, who represents the Hawaii Kai District, announced on July 29 that the Department of Land and Natural Resources will award a construction bid by the end of July.
Construction is set to begin in early August 2020.
