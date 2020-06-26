Maunakea’s first large telescope celebrates 50 years of science

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The first large telescope on Maunakea is 50 years old.



The UH88 was the largest telescope on Maunakea when it was dedicated back in 1970, and in 2020 it is now the smallest telescope on Maunakea.

This is the only telescope on Maunakea that has University of Hawaii astronomers determining how the telescope is used. Therefore, lots of UH students get to use the observatory.



A renovation will make the telescope completely robotic.

THE LATEST ON KHON2