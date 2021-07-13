Maunakea visitor station to resume operations after more than a year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maunakea Visitor Information Station (VIS) will reopen on Thursday, July 15, after more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Safety barriers have been installed, and workers will ensure social distancing is enforced. The parking lot has also been designed to ensure parking and vehicle pull-outs are on the same side of the road as the VIS.

The visitor station will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.

“Our goal is to educate the visitors on the cultural importance of the mountain,” said Rodrigo Romo, newly appointed VIS manager. “We need to make sure visitors know how to behave on the mountain and approach it with the respect it deserves.”

The VIS is located at the 9,200-foot elevation of Maunakea in an area known as Halepōhaku.